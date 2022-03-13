JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms Overweight Rating for Ashtead Group (LON:AHT)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their overweight rating on shares of Ashtead Group (LON:AHT – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 6,500 ($85.17) target price on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on AHT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Ashtead Group from GBX 5,850 ($76.65) to GBX 5,230 ($68.53) and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Ashtead Group from GBX 6,650 ($87.13) to GBX 5,940 ($77.83) and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Liberum Capital reiterated a hold rating and set a GBX 5,050 ($66.17) price target on shares of Ashtead Group in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a hold rating and issued a GBX 5,800 ($76.00) target price on shares of Ashtead Group in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ashtead Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 5,635.56 ($73.84).

Shares of AHT opened at GBX 4,891 ($64.09) on Thursday. Ashtead Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 4,175 ($54.70) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 6,572 ($86.11). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 5,167.34 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 5,669.99. The company has a market cap of £21.75 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.60.

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction, industrial, and general equipment rental business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It offers range of products and services, such as general tools, air compressors and accessories, compaction and earth moving, climate control services, power and HVAC, pump solutions, remediation and restoration, flooring solutions, and lighting and grip.

