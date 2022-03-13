Kawasaki Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:KWHIY) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $7.93

Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KWHIY – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.93 and traded as low as $6.91. Kawasaki Heavy Industries shares last traded at $6.91, with a volume of 1,635 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kawasaki Heavy Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.93. The company has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 172.67 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Kawasaki Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:KWHIY – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.09). Kawasaki Heavy Industries had a return on equity of 2.95% and a net margin of 0.11%. The company had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion.

About Kawasaki Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:KWHIY)

Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd. engages in the manufacture of transportation equipment and industrial goods. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace system, Energy and Environmental Plant, Precision Machines and Robots, Ship Ocean, Vehicle, Motorcycle and engine, and Other. The Aerospace segment manufactures and sells aircrafts and Jet engine.

