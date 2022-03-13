KBR (NYSE:KBR) PT Raised to $64.00 at Truist Financial

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by analysts at Truist Financial from $57.00 to $64.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s price target suggests a potential upside of 15.50% from the company’s previous close.

KBR has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of KBR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of KBR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of KBR from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, KBR presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.71.

KBR opened at $55.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 615.67 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.20. KBR has a 52-week low of $30.95 and a 52-week high of $56.07.

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. KBR had a net margin of 0.25% and a return on equity of 21.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. Research analysts forecast that KBR will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Douglas Nick Kelly sold 1,661 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.34, for a total value of $80,292.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its holdings in shares of KBR by 1.0% in the third quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 30,136 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in KBR by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 35,568 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,694,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its position in KBR by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 12,153 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in KBR by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,468 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in KBR by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 18,521 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $882,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the last quarter.

KBR, Inc engages in the provision of differentiated professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries. It operates through the following segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, Energy Solutions, Non-strategic Business, and Other.

