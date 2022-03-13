Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY) Shares Sold by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP lessened its stake in shares of Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY – Get Rating) by 61.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,749 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 75,693 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Kearny Financial were worth $581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KRNY. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. lifted its stake in shares of Kearny Financial by 177.2% in the third quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. now owns 414,200 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $5,149,000 after acquiring an additional 264,800 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Kearny Financial by 15.1% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,336,900 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $16,618,000 after acquiring an additional 175,630 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kearny Financial by 20.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 720,776 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $8,613,000 after acquiring an additional 123,372 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Kearny Financial by 79.2% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 257,000 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $3,194,000 after acquiring an additional 113,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of Kearny Financial in the third quarter worth about $1,119,000. Institutional investors own 63.69% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:KRNY opened at $13.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. Kearny Financial Corp. has a one year low of $11.25 and a one year high of $13.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.07. The stock has a market cap of $963.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 0.76.

Kearny Financial (NASDAQ:KRNY – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. Kearny Financial had a return on equity of 7.25% and a net margin of 29.83%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 9th were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 8th. Kearny Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.83%.

Separately, Piper Sandler cut Kearny Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 6th.

In related news, EVP Patrick M. Joyce sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.26, for a total value of $26,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John F. Regan sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.70, for a total value of $88,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 16,500 shares of company stock valued at $209,840. 6.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kearny Financial Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the ownership and operation of Kearny Bank. Its services consist of deposits from the general public in New Jersey. The firm uses deposits, together with other funds, to originate or purchase loans for its portfolio and invest in securities.

