KeyCorp Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp lowered their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for CubeSmart in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 8th. KeyCorp analyst T. Thomas now expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.58 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.59. KeyCorp also issued estimates for CubeSmart’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.61 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.45 EPS.

CUBE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Truist Financial upped their target price on CubeSmart from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Raymond James raised CubeSmart from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut CubeSmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.88.

Shares of CubeSmart stock opened at $48.84 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.81, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.38. CubeSmart has a 12-month low of $36.27 and a 12-month high of $57.34.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $174.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.28 million. CubeSmart had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 28.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 EPS.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. CubeSmart’s payout ratio is 157.80%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CUBE. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 35.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,598,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,172,263,000 after purchasing an additional 5,368,608 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of CubeSmart in the fourth quarter valued at $200,344,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 264.0% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,690,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $210,019,000 after purchasing an additional 2,676,419 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,105,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $464,736,000 after purchasing an additional 906,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 48.5% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,824,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $103,844,000 after purchasing an additional 595,538 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.82% of the company’s stock.

CubeSmart operates as a self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust with its operations conducted solely through CubeSmart LP and its subsidiaries. It owns, operates, develops, manages, and acquires self-storage properties. The company was founded in July 2004 and is headquartered in Malvern, PA.

