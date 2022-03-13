KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Shares Bought by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) by 32.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,271 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of KeyCorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of KeyCorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in shares of KeyCorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 103.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 1,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of KeyCorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 82.83% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on KEY. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of KeyCorp from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of KeyCorp to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.13.

NYSE KEY opened at $22.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.41. The company has a market capitalization of $21.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.35. KeyCorp has a 12 month low of $17.90 and a 12 month high of $27.17.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 33.32% and a return on equity of 15.93%. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a $0.195 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.66%.

In related news, Director Carlton L. Highsmith sold 5,362 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.86, for a total transaction of $122,575.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

