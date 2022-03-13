Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) Updates Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.630-$1.690 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.640. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.29 billion-$1.31 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.29 billion.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Keysight Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $176.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a buy rating and issued a $222.00 target price on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Keysight Technologies has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $203.69.

Keysight Technologies stock traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $145.87. 870,780 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,313,598. Keysight Technologies has a one year low of $133.68 and a one year high of $209.08. The stock has a market cap of $26.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 3.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $169.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $179.21.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.10. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 18.98% and a return on equity of 29.55%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Keysight Technologies will post 6.24 EPS for the current year.

Keysight Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, November 22nd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.20 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the scientific and technical instruments company to repurchase up to 3.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Keysight Technologies news, SVP Mark Adam Wallace sold 15,000 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.04, for a total transaction of $3,045,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James Cullen sold 7,000 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.45, for a total transaction of $1,375,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 44,183 shares of company stock valued at $8,820,387. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KEYS. Allstate Corp increased its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 752.8% in the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 16,220 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,350,000 after buying an additional 14,318 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 60.1% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 9,098 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,879,000 after buying an additional 3,414 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 7,444 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,537,000 after buying an additional 1,457 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $1,133,000. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 4,582 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $946,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the period. 84.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

