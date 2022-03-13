Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) Shares Sold by Copeland Capital Management LLC

Copeland Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC – Get Rating) by 26.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 457 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 164 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kforce were worth $34,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KFRC. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Kforce by 456.1% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 367 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Kforce by 134.5% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 938 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Kforce by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,202 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kforce in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $146,000. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Kforce by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 3,733 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. 84.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, President Joseph J. Liberatore sold 34,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.41, for a total transaction of $2,597,940.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO David M. Kelly sold 417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $29,190.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Kforce stock traded down $1.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $67.33. The stock had a trading volume of 115,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,637. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 18.91 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Kforce Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.89 and a 1 year high of $81.47.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98. Kforce had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 40.56%. The business had revenue of $410.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $398.23 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. Kforce’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kforce Inc. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. This is a boost from Kforce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. Kforce’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.21%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Kforce from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Kforce from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kforce currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.25.

Kforce, Inc engages in the provision of professional and technical staffing services and solutions. It operates through the Technology and Finance and Accounting (FA) segments. The Technology segment offers services on areas of information technology such as systems and applications architecture and development, data management, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, and network architecture and security.

