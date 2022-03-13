Kion Group (FRA:KGX) Given a €86.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €86.00 ($93.48) price target on Kion Group (FRA:KGX – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €100.00 ($108.70) price objective on shares of Kion Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Berenberg Bank set a €110.00 ($119.57) price objective on Kion Group in a report on Thursday. UBS Group set a €113.00 ($122.83) price objective on Kion Group in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Warburg Research set a €99.00 ($107.61) price target on Kion Group in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, HSBC set a €100.00 ($108.70) price objective on Kion Group in a research report on Friday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kion Group presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €100.42 ($109.15).

Shares of KGX opened at €71.44 ($77.65) on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €82.01 and its 200 day moving average price is €88.08. Kion Group has a twelve month low of €57.87 ($62.90) and a twelve month high of €81.82 ($88.93).

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks and Services, Supply Chain Solutions, and Corporate Services segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklifts and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, and towing vehicles under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, Baoli, and OM Voltas brand names.

