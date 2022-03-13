Kion Group (FRA:KGX) Given a €92.00 Price Target at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €92.00 ($100.00) target price on Kion Group (FRA:KGX – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on KGX. Warburg Research set a €99.00 ($107.61) price objective on Kion Group in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. UBS Group set a €113.00 ($122.83) price objective on shares of Kion Group in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €117.00 ($127.17) target price on shares of Kion Group in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Berenberg Bank set a €110.00 ($119.57) price target on shares of Kion Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €100.00 ($108.70) price objective on shares of Kion Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kion Group presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €100.42 ($109.15).

Get Kion Group alerts:

Shares of KGX stock opened at €71.44 ($77.65) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is €82.01 and its 200 day moving average is €88.08. Kion Group has a 12-month low of €57.87 ($62.90) and a 12-month high of €81.82 ($88.93).

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks and Services, Supply Chain Solutions, and Corporate Services segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklifts and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, and towing vehicles under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, Baoli, and OM Voltas brand names.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kion Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kion Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.