Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Craig Hallum

Craig Hallum reissued their hold rating on shares of Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a $15.00 target price on the specialty retailer’s stock, down from their prior target price of $30.00.
Kirkland’s stock opened at $10.89 on Thursday. Kirkland’s has a 1 year low of $10.85 and a 1 year high of $34.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.30. The company has a market cap of $140.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 1.78.
In other Kirkland’s news, major shareholder John Hartnett Lewis acquired 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.71 per share, for a total transaction of $1,086,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Kirkland’s Company Profile (Get Rating)
Kirkland’s, Inc operates as a retailer of home decor and gifts in the United States. Its stores present a selection of merchandise, including framed art, mirrors, wall decor, candles and related items, lamps, decorative accessories, accent furniture, textiles, garden-related accessories and artificial floral products.
