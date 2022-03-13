Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Craig Hallum

Craig Hallum reissued their hold rating on shares of Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a $15.00 target price on the specialty retailer’s stock, down from their prior target price of $30.00.

Kirkland’s stock opened at $10.89 on Thursday. Kirkland’s has a 1 year low of $10.85 and a 1 year high of $34.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.30. The company has a market cap of $140.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 1.78.

In other Kirkland’s news, major shareholder John Hartnett Lewis acquired 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.71 per share, for a total transaction of $1,086,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Kirkland’s by 4,576.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,169 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,144 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Kirkland’s by 140.4% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,601 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 935 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kirkland’s in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kirkland’s by 4,433.3% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,312 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,261 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Kirkland’s by 373.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,554 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,014 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.36% of the company’s stock.

Kirkland’s, Inc operates as a retailer of home decor and gifts in the United States. Its stores present a selection of merchandise, including framed art, mirrors, wall decor, candles and related items, lamps, decorative accessories, accent furniture, textiles, garden-related accessories and artificial floral products.

