Kirsten M. Volpi Sells 900 Shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) Stock

Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Rating) Director Kirsten M. Volpi sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.34, for a total value of $140,706.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of Tetra Tech stock opened at $158.80 on Friday. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a one year low of $116.01 and a one year high of $192.91. The company has a market cap of $8.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.90 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $150.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $159.99.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $679.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $662.99 million. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 18.28% and a net margin of 7.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.58%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TTEK shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Tetra Tech from $176.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tetra Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $189.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Tetra Tech from $145.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Tetra Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $171.40.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TTEK. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Tetra Tech by 355.2% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 569 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in Tetra Tech in the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in Tetra Tech in the second quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Tetra Tech by 59.2% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. 85.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tetra Tech Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tetra Tech, Inc engages in the provision of consulting and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Government Services Group (GSG), Commercial and International Services Group (CIG), and Remediation and Construction Management (RCM). The GSG segment offers consulting and engineering services primarily to United States government clients such as federal, state and local, and development agencies worldwide.

