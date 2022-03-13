Kleros Reaches Market Capitalization of $44.52 Million (PNK)

Kleros (CURRENCY:PNK) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 13th. Kleros has a total market cap of $44.52 million and approximately $447,711.00 worth of Kleros was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Kleros has traded 5.8% lower against the dollar. One Kleros coin can now be purchased for $0.0717 or 0.00000190 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Kleros alerts:

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00010342 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00008080 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002692 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002406 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00018964 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $133.53 or 0.00353394 BTC.

Kleros Coin Profile

Kleros (CRYPTO:PNK) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 15th, 2018. Kleros’ total supply is 764,626,704 coins and its circulating supply is 621,309,253 coins. The Reddit community for Kleros is /r/Kleros and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Kleros is medium.com/kleros . Kleros’ official Twitter account is @SteamResource and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Kleros is kleros.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Kleros is a peer to peer platform that uses crowdsourcing and blockchain to put the dispute resolution process in the hands of the community. The Pinakion (PNK) token protects the system from attacks, while also providing jurors with a financial incentive to resolve cases coherently. “

Buying and Selling Kleros

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kleros directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kleros should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kleros using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Kleros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kleros and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.