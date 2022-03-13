KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE:KNOP) Issues Earnings Results

KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE:KNOP – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The shipping company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.25, MarketWatch Earnings reports. KNOT Offshore Partners had a return on equity of 14.64% and a net margin of 19.85%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.75 EPS.

Shares of KNOT Offshore Partners stock opened at $15.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $521.94 million, a PE ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 1.08. KNOT Offshore Partners has a 52 week low of $12.34 and a 52 week high of $20.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

Get KNOT Offshore Partners alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 28th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.11%. KNOT Offshore Partners’s payout ratio is currently 126.83%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KNOT Offshore Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com raised KNOT Offshore Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners by 10.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 332,715 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $6,648,000 after acquiring an additional 32,213 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in KNOT Offshore Partners during the fourth quarter valued at about $416,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $220,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners by 63.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,763 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 4,553 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $93,000. 21.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About KNOT Offshore Partners (Get Rating)

KNOT Offshore Partners LP engages in the operation and acquisition of shuttle tankers under long-term charters. Its fleet consists of sixteen shuttle tankers, which are vessels designed to transport crude oil and condensates from offshore oil field installations to onshore terminals and refineries. The company was founded on February 21, 2013 and is headquartered in Aberdeen, the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for KNOT Offshore Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KNOT Offshore Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.