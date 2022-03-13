Kongsberg Gruppen ASA (OTCMKTS:NSKFF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Kongsberg Gruppen ASA (OTCMKTS:NSKFF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 12,500 shares, a growth of 184.1% from the February 13th total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 125.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS NSKFF remained flat at $$37.80 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 810 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,667. Kongsberg Gruppen ASA has a 52 week low of $21.40 and a 52 week high of $38.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.09 and a 200-day moving average of $30.77.

About Kongsberg Gruppen ASA

Kongsberg Gruppen ASA engages in delivering technology systems and solutions to clients within the oil and gas industry, merchant marine, defence, and aerospace. It operates through the following segments: Kongsberg Maritime, Kongsberg Defence and Aerospace, and Other. The Kongsberg Maritime segment develops and delivers positioning, surveillance, navigation, and automation systems for merchant vessels and the offshore industry.

