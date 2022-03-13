Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kopin Corporation is a leading developer and provider of innovative wearable technologies and solutions for integration into head-worn computing and display systems to military, industrial and consumer customers. Kopin’s technologies and solutions are available as components providing individual capabilities or as reference systems providing integrated solutions. Kopin has a long history of developing technologies required for wearable computing headsets for the military, consumers, or industry. Kopin has contributed to the development of head-mounted displays for the F-35 Joint Strike Fighter, created the Golden-i, a wearable headset reference design for industry, and collaborated on many wearable products with a range of companies including Vuzix, Motorola Solutions and Recon Instruments. Kopin has developed and commercialized game-changing technologies such as heterojunction bipolar transistors (HBT) which power billions of cellphones, and microdisplays which have brought vivid images. “

Get Kopin alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright upgraded Kopin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ:KOPN opened at $2.30 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $212.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.33 and a beta of 2.12. Kopin has a 12-month low of $2.24 and a 12-month high of $11.95.

Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03). Kopin had a negative return on equity of 25.77% and a negative net margin of 30.07%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Kopin will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Kopin by 189.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 4,784 shares during the last quarter. Icapital Wealth LLC bought a new position in Kopin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kopin during the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kopin during the second quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in Kopin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 34.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kopin Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kopin Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of wearable technologies which include components and systems. Its portfolio includes AMLCD, LCOS displays, OLED displays, ASIC, backlights, and optical lenses. The firm uses semiconductor material technology to design, manufacture and market its component products for use in military, enterprise and consumer electronic applications, training and simulation equipment and 3D metrology equipment.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kopin (KOPN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kopin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kopin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.