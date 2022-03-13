Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) by 22.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 437 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Diageo were worth $96,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diageo during the third quarter worth approximately $77,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Diageo by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Diageo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $113,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Diageo during the third quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of Diageo by 66.6% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. 9.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on DEO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Societe Generale raised shares of Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $948.12.

NYSE:DEO opened at $175.64 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $201.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $201.46. Diageo plc has a twelve month low of $163.41 and a twelve month high of $223.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a $1.5714 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th.

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

