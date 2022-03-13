Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 65.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 429 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $89,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 585.7% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 48 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the third quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1,650.0% during the third quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 70 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. 44.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 2,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total value of $716,142.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.64, for a total value of $368,912.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ISRG opened at $273.69 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $294.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $331.70. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $231.21 and a 1-year high of $369.69. The company has a market cap of $97.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 1.17.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 29.85%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ISRG shares. Erste Group cut Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Redburn Partners cut Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $381.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $375.00 to $325.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $331.90.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

