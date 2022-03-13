Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Buys 297 Shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) by 106.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 577 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $77,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in Arrow Electronics by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 3,066,391 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $344,325,000 after acquiring an additional 353,355 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP increased its position in Arrow Electronics by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,930,716 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $329,090,000 after acquiring an additional 228,949 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Arrow Electronics by 732.3% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 241,111 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,074,000 after acquiring an additional 212,142 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its position in Arrow Electronics by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,808,949 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $315,416,000 after acquiring an additional 188,483 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Arrow Electronics by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 581,086 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,145,000 after acquiring an additional 128,709 shares during the period. 93.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ARW. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arrow Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $146.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Arrow Electronics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Arrow Electronics from $132.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th.

In related news, CFO Christopher Stansbury sold 52,993 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.60, for a total transaction of $6,443,948.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, COO Sean J. Kerins sold 8,687 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.08, for a total transaction of $1,069,195.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 98,580 shares of company stock worth $12,053,449. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ARW opened at $119.86 on Friday. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.61 and a twelve month high of $137.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a fifty day moving average of $125.72 and a 200-day moving average of $122.60. The stock has a market cap of $8.11 billion, a PE ratio of 7.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.48.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $5.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.44 by $0.93. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 21.65%. The company had revenue of $9.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.17 earnings per share. Arrow Electronics’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 18.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arrow Electronics declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Friday, December 17th that authorizes the company to buyback $600.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to purchase up to 6.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Arrow Electronics, Inc is a provider of products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions. It operates through two segments: Global Components Business and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions. The Global Components segment is involved in the marketing and distribution of electronic components and provides a range of value-added capabilities throughout the entire life cycle of technology products and services through design engineering, global marketing, and integration, global logistics and supply chain management.

