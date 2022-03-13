Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Has $107,000 Position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) by 23.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,928 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $107,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 84.8% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 712,776 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,189,000 after buying an additional 326,989 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,358,993 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,960,000 after buying an additional 33,515 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 278,042 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,921,000 after buying an additional 10,602 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeworth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 145.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 79,774 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,700,000 after buying an additional 47,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 44,079 shares of the bank’s stock worth $939,000 after buying an additional 9,270 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.88% of the company’s stock.

RF opened at $21.91 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.73 and its 200-day moving average is $22.65. Regions Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $18.02 and a 1-year high of $25.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $20.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.83, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.32.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.06). Regions Financial had a net margin of 38.17% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.42%.

RF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $26.50 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.29.

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management.

