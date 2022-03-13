Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Makes New Investment in ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITO)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 4,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,000.

ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF stock opened at $24.02 on Friday. ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF has a twelve month low of $20.90 and a twelve month high of $44.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.80.

