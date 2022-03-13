Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Purchases 10,870 Shares of Ouster, Inc. (NYSE:OUST)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Ouster, Inc. (NYSE:OUST – Get Rating) by 91.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 22,729 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,870 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ouster were worth $118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DNB Asset Management AS bought a new stake in Ouster in the 4th quarter worth approximately $674,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Ouster by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 97,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,000 after purchasing an additional 15,055 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Ouster during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Ouster during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Ouster during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,957,000. 21.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ouster alerts:

In other Ouster news, major shareholder Krishna Kantheti sold 4,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total value of $25,980.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on OUST. Craig Hallum cut their target price on Ouster from $20.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Ouster from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Ouster presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.80.

OUST opened at $3.24 on Friday. Ouster, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.85 and a 52-week high of $14.99. The stock has a market cap of $559.86 million, a P/E ratio of -3.86 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.63 and a 200 day moving average of $5.78.

Ouster Profile (Get Rating)

Ouster, Inc designs and manufactures digital lidar sensors for industrial automation, smart infrastructure, robotics, and automotive markets. Its product portfolio includes OS0, and ultra-wide view digital lidar; OS1, a mid-range digital lidar; OS2, a long-range digital lidar; and ES2 digital lidar. The company is based in San Francisco, California.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OUST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ouster, Inc. (NYSE:OUST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ouster Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ouster and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.