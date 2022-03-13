Kovack Advisors Inc. Acquires 204 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,384 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Newmont were worth $520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NEM. Bangor Savings Bank raised its position in shares of Newmont by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 23,265 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after acquiring an additional 3,168 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in shares of Newmont by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 34,798 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after acquiring an additional 1,873 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Newmont by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 234,888 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,754,000 after acquiring an additional 40,526 shares during the period. Stack Financial Management Inc raised its position in shares of Newmont by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stack Financial Management Inc now owns 269,818 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,651,000 after acquiring an additional 2,257 shares during the period. Finally, Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Newmont by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC now owns 93,872 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,097,000 after acquiring an additional 3,392 shares during the period. 76.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Newmont news, SVP Blake Rhodes sold 3,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.91, for a total transaction of $233,730.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 4,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.02, for a total transaction of $244,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,378,560 over the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE NEM opened at $76.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Newmont Co. has a 12-month low of $52.60 and a 12-month high of $80.75. The company has a market capitalization of $60.94 billion, a PE ratio of 53.03 and a beta of 0.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $65.01 and its 200-day moving average is $59.55.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. Newmont had a net margin of 9.54% and a return on equity of 10.19%. The business had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Newmont Co. will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is presently 151.72%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Fundamental Research increased their price target on shares of Newmont from $61.10 to $73.44 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. National Bankshares dropped their target price on shares of Newmont from C$95.00 to C$92.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Newmont from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Newmont in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Newmont from C$92.00 to C$98.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.80.

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, which engages in the production of gold. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

