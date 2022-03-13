Kovack Advisors Inc. Acquires 4,205 Shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) by 85.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,120 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 4,205 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Twitter were worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Dedication LLC grew its position in shares of Twitter by 756.6% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 454 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Twitter during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Orion Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Twitter by 2,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 525 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Twitter by 601.3% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 561 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Twitter by 40.1% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 576 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. 78.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Twitter stock opened at $33.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $26.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -110.00 and a beta of 0.80. Twitter, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.30 and a 52 week high of $73.34. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.50. The company has a quick ratio of 5.89, a current ratio of 5.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The social networking company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. Twitter had a negative return on equity of 4.37% and a negative net margin of 4.36%. Twitter’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Twitter, Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

Twitter announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 10th that allows the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the social networking company to repurchase up to 14% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Twitter news, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 5,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total value of $207,942.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.27, for a total value of $161,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,910 shares of company stock worth $1,190,567. 2.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TWTR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on Twitter from $60.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Twitter from $54.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Twitter from $86.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Twitter from $56.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Twitter from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.50.

Twitter, Inc is a global platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. It provides a network that connects users to people, information, ideas, opinions and news. The company’s services include live commentary, live connections and live conversations. Its application provides social networking services and micro-blogging services through mobile devices and the Internet.

