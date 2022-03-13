Kovack Advisors Inc. Has $423,000 Holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX)

Kovack Advisors Inc. cut its position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Get Rating) by 81.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,121 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,160 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF were worth $423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Murphy Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares in the last quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 3,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 1,095.4% during the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,324,000 after purchasing an additional 21,427 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 15,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,248,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 19.2% during the third quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 87,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,371,000 after purchasing an additional 14,181 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VOX stock opened at $111.79 on Friday. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a 1 year low of $110.65 and a 1 year high of $151.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $123.74 and its 200-day moving average is $135.19.

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

