Kovack Advisors Inc. Has $556,000 Stock Position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Kovack Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Get Rating) by 20.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,526 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,681 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF were worth $556,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CIBR. Mirador Capital Partners LP raised its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 12,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 13,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. raised its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 6,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lokken Investment Group LLC raised its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 15,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF stock opened at $48.12 on Friday. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a 12-month low of $40.66 and a 12-month high of $56.58. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.50.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were given a $0.281 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This is a boost from First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03.

