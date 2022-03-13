KP Tissue (TSE:KPT) Rating Lowered to Hold at Royal Bank of Canada

KP Tissue (TSE:KPT – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a C$11.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of C$12.00. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 3.09% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on KPT. Desjardins reissued a “hold” rating on shares of KP Tissue in a research note on Monday, November 15th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of KP Tissue from C$10.50 to C$11.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$11.10.

KPT opened at C$10.67 on Friday. KP Tissue has a 1-year low of C$10.00 and a 1-year high of C$11.22. The company has a market capitalization of C$105.20 million and a PE ratio of 84.68. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$10.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$10.45.

KP Tissue Inc, through its interest in Kruger Products L.P., produces, distributes, markets, and sells a range of disposable tissue products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through two segments, Consumer and Away-From-Home. It offers bathroom and facial tissues, paper towels, and napkins, as well as manufactures private label tissue products.

