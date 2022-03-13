Kroger (NYSE:KR) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.750-$3.850 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.450. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Kroger from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Kroger from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Kroger from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Kroger from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Kroger from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $49.16.

Shares of KR stock opened at $55.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $41.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.64, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.43. Kroger has a 52 week low of $34.52 and a 52 week high of $62.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.26.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $33.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.66 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 29.97%. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Kroger will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is 38.53%.

Kroger announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 30th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, SVP Calvin J. Kaufman sold 16,288 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total value of $720,744.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Stuart Aitken sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total transaction of $920,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 120,832 shares of company stock worth $6,864,385 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cypress Capital Group grew its stake in Kroger by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 11,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kroger during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kroger during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kroger by 133.4% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kroger during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 81.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out…, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

