KVH Industries (NASDAQ:KVHI) Given New $13.00 Price Target at Raymond James

KVH Industries (NASDAQ:KVHI – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Raymond James from $16.00 to $13.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut KVH Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

NASDAQ:KVHI opened at $9.35 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $176.71 million, a PE ratio of -17.64 and a beta of 0.66. KVH Industries has a 52-week low of $8.16 and a 52-week high of $14.73. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.61.

KVH Industries (NASDAQ:KVHI – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.01). KVH Industries had a negative return on equity of 7.49% and a negative net margin of 5.68%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that KVH Industries will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Cathy-Ann Martine-Dolecki acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.22 per share, for a total transaction of $92,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 13.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in KVH Industries by 120.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,144 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 2,261 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in KVH Industries by 141.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,171 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 2,442 shares during the period. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in KVH Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Canandaigua National Corp grew its holdings in KVH Industries by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 12,614 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 1,771 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in KVH Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $172,000. Institutional investors own 53.99% of the company’s stock.

KVH Industries, Inc engages in the provision of internet, television and voice services via satellite to mobile users at sea and on land. It operates through the following segments: Mobile Connectivity and Inertial Navigation. The Mobile Connectivity segment consists of satellite television and internet solutions and media and content delivery solutions.

