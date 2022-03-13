Lamden (TAU) Reaches Market Cap of $5.70 Million

Lamden (CURRENCY:TAU) traded down 5.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 13th. Lamden has a total market capitalization of $5.70 million and approximately $133,240.00 worth of Lamden was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lamden coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0400 or 0.00000103 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Lamden has traded down 36.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00005041 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002164 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000812 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0324 or 0.00000083 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded up 36.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000033 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Atlantis Metaverse (TAU) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0331 or 0.00000085 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lamden Coin Profile

Lamden (TAU) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Lamden’s total supply is 248,090,567 coins and its circulating supply is 142,215,728 coins. The Reddit community for Lamden is /r/lamden and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Lamden’s official website is lamden.io . Lamden’s official message board is blog.lamden.io . Lamden’s official Twitter account is @LamdenTau and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Lamden is a suite of developer tools that speed up the process of creating new and custom blockchains and apps. Lamden’s TAU token facilitates interoperability and value exchange between established cryptocurrencies and blockchain applications made with the Lamden developer suite. “

Buying and Selling Lamden

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lamden directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lamden should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lamden using one of the exchanges listed above.

