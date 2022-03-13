Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.450-$0.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.170. The company issued revenue guidance of $160 million-$170 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $113.57 million.Lantheus also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.950-$2.050 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Lantheus from $34.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lantheus from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th.

NASDAQ:LNTH opened at $51.82 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.61. Lantheus has a fifty-two week low of $19.14 and a fifty-two week high of $56.19.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $129.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.77 million. Lantheus had a negative net margin of 16.76% and a positive return on equity of 6.80%. Lantheus’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Lantheus will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

In other Lantheus news, CFO Robert J. Jr. Marshall sold 2,570 shares of Lantheus stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.98, for a total transaction of $128,448.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mary Anne Heino sold 11,173 shares of Lantheus stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.13, for a total transaction of $582,448.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 86,447 shares of company stock valued at $4,093,852 over the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Lantheus by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 158,691 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,584,000 after acquiring an additional 5,576 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Lantheus during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,897,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 94,034 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,717,000 after purchasing an additional 2,484 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 82,962 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,396,000 after purchasing an additional 16,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 63,389 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after purchasing an additional 4,731 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.27% of the company’s stock.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic imaging and nuclear medicine products. The firm develops products that help healthcare professionals in patient management and outcomes and assists clinicians with the detection of cardiovascular disease. It operates through the U.S. and International geographical segments.

