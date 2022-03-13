Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) Receives $51.69 Average PT from Brokerages

Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation, five have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $51.69.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on LVS shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $39.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Las Vegas Sands from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $36.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Bank of America downgraded Las Vegas Sands from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 561.5% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,678,651 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $720,239,000 after purchasing an additional 16,703,651 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 86.2% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,475,909 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $310,219,000 after acquiring an additional 3,924,762 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 81.9% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,517,613 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $238,545,000 after acquiring an additional 2,934,018 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Las Vegas Sands in the fourth quarter worth about $86,309,000. Finally, Mizuho Markets Americas LLC acquired a new position in Las Vegas Sands in the third quarter worth about $62,279,000. 34.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:LVS traded down $2.18 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $36.42. The company had a trading volume of 7,485,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,739,171. The company has a market capitalization of $27.82 billion, a PE ratio of -28.90 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.31. Las Vegas Sands has a 52 week low of $33.75 and a 52 week high of $66.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.55, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.14.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The casino operator reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.01. Las Vegas Sands had a negative return on equity of 33.44% and a negative net margin of 22.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.37) EPS. Las Vegas Sands’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Las Vegas Sands will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Las Vegas Sands Corp. engages in the development of destination properties. The firm operates through the following geographic segments: Macao, Singapore and the United States. The Macao segment handles the operations of The Venetian Macao, Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao and Sands Macao.

