Latitude Advisors LLC Acquires 745 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Latitude Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 26.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,538 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $434,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,377,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $860,369,000 after acquiring an additional 92,309 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,696,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,286,000 after buying an additional 283,587 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,964,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,770,000 after buying an additional 14,346 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,510,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,335,000 after buying an additional 27,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,439,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,122,000 after buying an additional 15,145 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

Shares of DVY traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $123.56. 1,818,176 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,454,552. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $110.24 and a 52-week high of $128.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $124.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.67.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.