Latitude Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 22,150 Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF)

Latitude Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 22,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 47,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $845,000 after purchasing an additional 7,477 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust in the 4th quarter worth $207,000. Stonnington Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust in the 4th quarter worth $246,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 138,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,396,000 after acquiring an additional 12,153 shares in the last quarter.

Get Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust alerts:

NYSEAMERICAN:CEF traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.79. 693,657 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 750,519. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust has a one year low of $16.75 and a one year high of $20.44.

Sprott Physical Gold & Silver Trust operates as closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to invest and hold substantially all assets in physical gold bullion and silver bullion. The company was founded on October 26, 2017 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.