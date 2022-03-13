Latitude Advisors LLC Invests $795,000 in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

Latitude Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 43,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $795,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $468,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 1,073.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,857,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,711,000 after buying an additional 1,699,155 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 7.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,034,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,444,000 after buying an additional 204,974 shares during the period. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 19.6% during the third quarter. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC now owns 191,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,346,000 after buying an additional 31,387 shares during the period. Finally, Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 2.7% during the third quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 179,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,143,000 after buying an additional 4,724 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust alerts:

NYSEARCA GLDM traded down $0.29 on Friday, hitting $39.39. 1,846,408 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,797,605. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a 12 month low of $33.46 and a 12 month high of $41.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.55 and a 200-day moving average of $19.83.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.