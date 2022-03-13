Latitude Advisors LLC Makes New $602,000 Investment in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XNTK)

Latitude Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XNTK – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $602,000. Latitude Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.08% of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF during the third quarter valued at $25,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 9.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 23.6% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 71.6% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA XNTK traded down $3.59 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $123.68. The stock had a trading volume of 17,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,118. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $144.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $157.90. SPDR NYSE Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $122.34 and a 1 year high of $177.14.

SPDR Morgan Stanley Technology ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the Morgan Stanley Technology Index. The Morgan Stanley Technology Index is composed purely of electronics-based technology companies. The Technology Index comprises companies drawn from the following technology sub-sectors: computer services; design software; server software, personal computer (PC) software and new media; networking and telecom equipment; server hardware, PC hardware and peripherals; specialized systems, and semiconductors.

