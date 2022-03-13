Latitude Advisors LLC Purchases 271 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Latitude Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 25.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,348 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. Latitude Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.74% of the company’s stock.

SHW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $360.00 to $332.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $355.00 to $345.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $353.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $275.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Sherwin-Williams from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $355.00 to $376.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $328.97.

In related news, CEO John G. Morikis purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $259.55 per share, for a total transaction of $519,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $253.91 per share, for a total transaction of $253,910.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Sherwin-Williams stock traded down $3.96 on Friday, hitting $233.59. 1,269,930 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,727,258. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $284.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $304.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.82 billion, a PE ratio of 33.56, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.17. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1 year low of $232.93 and a 1 year high of $354.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.01). Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 9.35% and a return on equity of 78.98%. The firm had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.70 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is a boost from Sherwin-Williams’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 34.48%.

Sherwin-Williams Profile (Get Rating)

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

