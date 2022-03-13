Latitude Advisors LLC Sells 2,591 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Latitude Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 22.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,118 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 2,591 shares during the quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC increased its stake in shares of Intel by 200.0% during the third quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 600 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Intel by 22.8% during the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,076 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 61.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intel stock traded down $0.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $45.83. 27,072,113 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,900,473. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.71. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.63 and a fifty-two week high of $68.49. The company has a market capitalization of $186.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $49.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.18.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $19.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.36 billion. Intel had a net margin of 25.14% and a return on equity of 25.52%. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. This is a positive change from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.04%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on INTC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $64.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Intel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 5th. Northland Securities raised shares of Intel from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $44.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Intel from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Intel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.83.

In other news, Director Omar Ishrak purchased 11,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $45.11 per share, for a total transaction of $497,337.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $44.27 per share, for a total transaction of $247,912.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

