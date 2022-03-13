Latitude Advisors LLC Sells 3,477 Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Latitude Advisors LLC decreased its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) by 43.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,477 shares during the quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amarillo National Bank boosted its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Amarillo National Bank now owns 7,968 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $918,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 24,856 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,864,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,553 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SkyOak Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 20,528 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,365,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period.

Get iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

IEF traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $110.56. 5,567,585 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,875,529. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $109.92 and a 52-week high of $118.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $111.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.21.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were paid a $0.101 dividend. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile (Get Rating)

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.