Latitude Advisors LLC Sells 577 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Latitude Advisors LLC lessened its position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 577 shares during the quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $665,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 2,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in Charles Schwab by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 3,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. raised its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.5% during the third quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. now owns 25,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,851,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV raised its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 3.7% during the third quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 3,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Highland Private Wealth Management increased its position in Charles Schwab by 3.4% in the third quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 4,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.78.

Shares of Charles Schwab stock traded up $0.59 during trading on Friday, reaching $80.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,321,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,771,965. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $87.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.74. The firm has a market cap of $145.61 billion, a PE ratio of 28.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.00. The Charles Schwab Co. has a fifty-two week low of $63.07 and a fifty-two week high of $96.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.84 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 31.61% and a return on equity of 14.04%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This is a positive change from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is currently 28.37%.

In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 30,873 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.50, for a total transaction of $2,948,371.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 156,860 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.93, for a total transaction of $13,478,979.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 752,471 shares of company stock worth $66,896,376. 7.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Charles Schwab (Get Rating)

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.