Laurence Zuriff Sells 2,776 Shares of Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR) Stock

Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR – Get Rating) insider Laurence Zuriff sold 2,776 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.36, for a total transaction of $123,143.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Laurence Zuriff also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 24th, Laurence Zuriff sold 3,857 shares of Xometry stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.53, for a total transaction of $171,752.21.

On Tuesday, February 1st, Laurence Zuriff sold 2,782 shares of Xometry stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.35, for a total transaction of $123,381.70.

On Tuesday, January 25th, Laurence Zuriff sold 2,781 shares of Xometry stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.56, for a total transaction of $137,826.36.

On Thursday, January 27th, Laurence Zuriff sold 2,781 shares of Xometry stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.50, for a total transaction of $129,316.50.

On Tuesday, January 18th, Laurence Zuriff sold 2,782 shares of Xometry stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.49, for a total transaction of $140,463.18.

On Thursday, January 20th, Laurence Zuriff sold 2,782 shares of Xometry stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.86, for a total transaction of $155,402.52.

XMTR stock opened at $38.84 on Friday. Xometry, Inc. has a one year low of $38.60 and a one year high of $97.57. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $48.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.56.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Xometry during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,618,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Xometry by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 530,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,173,000 after acquiring an additional 8,175 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Xometry during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,204,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Xometry by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Xometry by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. 46.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on XMTR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Xometry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Xometry from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.67.

About Xometry

Xometry, Inc operates an artificial intelligence (AI) enabled marketplace that enables buyers to source manufactured parts and assemblies. The company's platform offers CNC manufacturing, sheet metal manufacturing, 3D printing, sheet metal fabrication, die casting, injection molding and urethane casting, and other products.

