Lee M. Tillman Sells 298,914 Shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) Stock

Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) CEO Lee M. Tillman sold 298,914 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.95, for a total transaction of $7,457,904.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of MRO stock opened at $23.17 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.93. The company has a market capitalization of $16.93 billion, a PE ratio of 19.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 2.76. Marathon Oil Co. has a 12 month low of $9.70 and a 12 month high of $25.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 17.30% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The business’s revenue was up 116.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.12) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Marathon Oil Co. will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. This is an increase from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 15th. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is 23.14%.

MRO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Marathon Oil in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Marathon Oil from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $24.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRO. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Oil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Oil in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Oil in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Oil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Oil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 77.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

