LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.50.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LZ. Zacks Investment Research raised LegalZoom.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 1st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of LegalZoom.com from $40.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of LegalZoom.com from $28.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of LegalZoom.com from $24.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of LegalZoom.com from $44.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th.

Shares of LZ traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.33. The company had a trading volume of 6,039,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,075,470. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.30. LegalZoom.com has a 52 week low of $11.05 and a 52 week high of $40.94.

LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $142.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.70 million. LegalZoom.com’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that LegalZoom.com will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Noel Bertram Watson sold 69,466 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.65, for a total value of $1,087,142.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Nicole Miller sold 34,678 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.84, for a total transaction of $549,299.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 163,817 shares of company stock worth $2,564,389 over the last 90 days.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LZ. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of LegalZoom.com during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of LegalZoom.com during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of LegalZoom.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of LegalZoom.com during the third quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in shares of LegalZoom.com during the third quarter valued at approximately $79,000. 51.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LegalZoom.com, Inc operates an online platform for legal and compliance solutions in the United States. The company's platform offers products and services, including business formations, creating estate planning documents, protecting intellectual property, completing certain forms and agreements, providing access to independent attorney advice, and connecting customers with experts for tax preparation and bookkeeping services.

