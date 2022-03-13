Legato Capital Management LLC Buys New Stake in Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA)

Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA – Get Rating) (TSE:MG) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 38,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,157,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Magna International by 4.0% in the third quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 189,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,214,000 after buying an additional 7,200 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Magna International by 532.5% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 136,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,014,000 after purchasing an additional 114,567 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Magna International by 138.2% in the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,563 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Magna International by 1.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 873,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,733,000 after acquiring an additional 15,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in Magna International by 0.3% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 270,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,927,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. 59.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Magna International alerts:

Shares of NYSE MGA traded down $1.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $58.10. The company had a trading volume of 1,996,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,757,294. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $77.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.46. The company has a market capitalization of $17.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Magna International Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.60 and a 1 year high of $104.28.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA – Get Rating ) (TSE:MG) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.92 billion. Magna International had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 12.71%. Magna International’s revenue was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.83 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Magna International Inc. will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a positive change from Magna International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Magna International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.93%.

MGA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Magna International from $80.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Magna International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Magna International from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Magna International from $98.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Magna International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $89.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.36.

About Magna International (Get Rating)

Magna International, Inc is a mobility technology company, which supplies to the automotive industry. It operates through the following segments: Body Exteriors and Structures, Power and Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles. The Body Exteriors and Structures segment includes body and chassis systems, exterior systems and roof systems operations.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA – Get Rating) (TSE:MG).

Receive News & Ratings for Magna International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magna International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.