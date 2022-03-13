Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.56 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG – Get Rating) to report earnings per share of $0.56 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Leggett & Platt’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.61 and the lowest is $0.51. Leggett & Platt reported earnings of $0.64 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Leggett & Platt will report full-year earnings of $2.82 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.77 to $2.88. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.05 to $3.11. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Leggett & Platt.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 24.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LEG. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Leggett & Platt from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Leggett & Platt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th.

Shares of NYSE:LEG opened at $36.10 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.28, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.43. Leggett & Platt has a 1-year low of $34.88 and a 1-year high of $59.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.54.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio is 57.14%.

In related news, Director Robert E. Brunner sold 6,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.89, for a total value of $236,295.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 167,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,491,000 after purchasing an additional 4,138 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 31.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 179,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,215,000 after purchasing an additional 42,665 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 126,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,677,000 after purchasing an additional 11,172 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 115,892.9% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 16,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,000 after purchasing an additional 16,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 206,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,244,000 after purchasing an additional 16,408 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.97% of the company’s stock.

Leggett & Platt, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of furniture and engineered components and products among homes, offices, automobiles, and commercial aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Bedding, Flooring, Furniture & Textile, and Specialized Products. The Bedding Products segment supplies products and components for the home, including mattress springs and specialty foam, as well as adjustable beds, bedding machinery, steel rod, and drawn wire.

