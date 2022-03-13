Leggett & Platt, Incorporated Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.42 (NYSE:LEG)

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 22nd, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.42 per share on Friday, April 15th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th.

Leggett & Platt has increased its dividend by 3.4% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 51 years. Leggett & Platt has a dividend payout ratio of 54.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Leggett & Platt to earn $3.07 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 54.7%.

LEG opened at $36.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.54. Leggett & Platt has a 1 year low of $34.88 and a 1 year high of $59.16. The stock has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.43.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 24.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Leggett & Platt will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LEG. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Leggett & Platt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Leggett & Platt from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th.

In related news, Director Robert E. Brunner sold 6,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.89, for a total value of $236,295.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Leggett & Platt during the fourth quarter worth $205,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Leggett & Platt during the fourth quarter worth $239,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 8,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 1,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 85.2% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 9,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 4,582 shares in the last quarter. 71.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Leggett & Platt, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of furniture and engineered components and products among homes, offices, automobiles, and commercial aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Bedding, Flooring, Furniture & Textile, and Specialized Products. The Bedding Products segment supplies products and components for the home, including mattress springs and specialty foam, as well as adjustable beds, bedding machinery, steel rod, and drawn wire.

