Lennar (NYSE:LEN) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Sunday.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Bank of America lowered Lennar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Lennar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Sunday, December 5th. UBS Group began coverage on Lennar in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn raised Lennar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered Lennar from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.67.

Lennar stock opened at $86.57 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.06, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.56. Lennar has a 52-week low of $79.52 and a 52-week high of $117.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $95.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 9.56.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The construction company reported $3.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.15 by ($0.24). Lennar had a return on equity of 19.45% and a net margin of 16.33%. The firm had revenue of $8.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.82 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lennar will post 15.82 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. City State Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Lennar during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Lennar during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lennar by 69.0% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 284 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Lennar during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Lennar by 1,556.7% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 497 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the period. 83.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lennar Corp. is a homebuilder company which engages in the provision of real estate related financial and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other. The Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West segment constructs and sells homes primarily for first-time, move-up, and active adult homebuyers primarily under the Lennar brand name.

