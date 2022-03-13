Lennar (NYSE:LEN) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Sunday.
A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Bank of America lowered Lennar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Lennar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Sunday, December 5th. UBS Group began coverage on Lennar in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn raised Lennar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered Lennar from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.67.
Lennar stock opened at $86.57 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.06, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.56. Lennar has a 52-week low of $79.52 and a 52-week high of $117.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $95.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 9.56.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. City State Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Lennar during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Lennar during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lennar by 69.0% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 284 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Lennar during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Lennar by 1,556.7% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 497 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the period. 83.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Lennar Company Profile (Get Rating)
Lennar Corp. is a homebuilder company which engages in the provision of real estate related financial and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other. The Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West segment constructs and sells homes primarily for first-time, move-up, and active adult homebuyers primarily under the Lennar brand name.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Lennar (LEN)
- Can Gaming Be the Catalyst That Drives HOFV Stock Higher?
- 4 Best Sporting Goods Stocks that Hit it Out of the Park
- 3 Intriguing International Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/7 – 3/11
- Is Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) About To Rise From The Ashes?
Receive News & Ratings for Lennar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.