Leonardo (OTCMKTS:FINMY) Hits New 52-Week High at $4.98

Shares of Leonardo S.p.a. (OTCMKTS:FINMY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $4.98 and last traded at $4.88, with a volume of 14832 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $4.52.
The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.93.
Leonardo Company Profile (OTCMKTS:FINMY)
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Leonardo (FINMY)
- Can Gaming Be the Catalyst That Drives HOFV Stock Higher?
- 4 Best Sporting Goods Stocks that Hit it Out of the Park
- 3 Intriguing International Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/7 – 3/11
- Is Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) About To Rise From The Ashes?
Receive News & Ratings for Leonardo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leonardo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.