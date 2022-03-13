Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $143.33.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on LSI shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Life Storage from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Life Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Life Storage from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Life Storage from $123.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Life Storage in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $142.00 price target for the company.

In related news, CEO Joseph Saffire sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.39, for a total transaction of $585,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Life Storage in the fourth quarter worth $208,040,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Life Storage by 9.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,825,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,127,329,000 after purchasing an additional 863,247 shares in the last quarter. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Life Storage in the third quarter worth $82,871,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Life Storage by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,952,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $605,368,000 after purchasing an additional 400,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Life Storage by 21.5% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,122,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $243,582,000 after purchasing an additional 375,151 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LSI traded down $1.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $131.16. The company had a trading volume of 247,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 515,992. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $10.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.51, a P/E/G ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $131.87. Life Storage has a fifty-two week low of $84.00 and a fifty-two week high of $154.45.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.58. Life Storage had a net margin of 31.82% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The firm had revenue of $221.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.08 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Life Storage will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. This is a boost from Life Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. Life Storage’s payout ratio is currently 126.58%.

Life Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of self-storage properties. It offers commercial, vehicle, and wine storage services. The company was founded by Robert J. Attea, David L. Rogers, Kenneth F. Myszka, and Charles E. Lannon in 1982 and is headquartered in Buffalo, NY.

