LifeMD (NASDAQ:LFMD) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LifeMD (NASDAQ:LFMD – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LifeMD Inc. is a telehealth company. It offers a full portfolio of direct-to-patient products and services. The company combines virtual medical treatment with prescription medications and unique over-the-counter products. Its network of licensed physicians offers telemedicine services and direct-to-consumer pharmacy to consumers. LifeMD Inc., formerly known as Conversion Labs, is based in NEW YORK. “

Separately, BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of LifeMD from $30.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.

NASDAQ:LFMD opened at $3.31 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.89. The stock has a market cap of $101.26 million, a P/E ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 0.71. LifeMD has a twelve month low of $2.72 and a twelve month high of $21.95.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LFMD. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LifeMD by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 423,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after purchasing an additional 3,603 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in LifeMD during the 4th quarter valued at about $88,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in LifeMD in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of LifeMD by 1,030.5% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 128,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 116,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of LifeMD by 345.5% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 101,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 78,839 shares in the last quarter. 27.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LifeMD, Inc is a telehealth company, which engages in offering portfolio of direct-to-patient products and services. It combines virtual medical treatment with prescription medications and over-the-counter products. The firm’s network of licensed physicians offers telemedicine services and direct-to-consumer pharmacy to consumers across the United States.

