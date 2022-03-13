LifeMD (NASDAQ:LFMD) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LifeMD (NASDAQ:LFMD – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “LifeMD Inc. is a telehealth company. It offers a full portfolio of direct-to-patient products and services. The company combines virtual medical treatment with prescription medications and unique over-the-counter products. Its network of licensed physicians offers telemedicine services and direct-to-consumer pharmacy to consumers. LifeMD Inc., formerly known as Conversion Labs, is based in NEW YORK. “
Separately, BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of LifeMD from $30.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LFMD. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LifeMD by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 423,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after purchasing an additional 3,603 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in LifeMD during the 4th quarter valued at about $88,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in LifeMD in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of LifeMD by 1,030.5% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 128,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 116,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of LifeMD by 345.5% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 101,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 78,839 shares in the last quarter. 27.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
LifeMD Company Profile (Get Rating)
LifeMD, Inc is a telehealth company, which engages in offering portfolio of direct-to-patient products and services. It combines virtual medical treatment with prescription medications and over-the-counter products. The firm’s network of licensed physicians offers telemedicine services and direct-to-consumer pharmacy to consumers across the United States.
